Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 25,213 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,999,000.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $374,225. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

