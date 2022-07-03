Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $410,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $155.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

