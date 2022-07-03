Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 350 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

