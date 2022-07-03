Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

