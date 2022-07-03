Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $272.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $251.96 and a one year high of $322.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.59 and its 200 day moving average is $293.29.

