Asset Dedication LLC Has $622,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

