Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Macy’s worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Macy’s by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $23,562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Macy’s by 9,825.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 695,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $13,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

