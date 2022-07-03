Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,306.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,336.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,473.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

