Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

