Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day moving average is $203.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

