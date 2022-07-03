Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 191,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $51.50 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

