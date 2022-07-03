Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

