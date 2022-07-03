Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $116.71 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

