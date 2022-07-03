Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 15,026 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5,670.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

