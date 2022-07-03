Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,699 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 606,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 677,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 499,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 827,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 411,324 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

