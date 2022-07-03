Asset Dedication LLC Buys 12,483 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 7,386.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of AVEM opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $69.39.

