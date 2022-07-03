Asset Dedication LLC Buys 11,984 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11,413.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

