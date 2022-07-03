Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

