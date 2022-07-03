Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($125.53) to €119.00 ($126.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

