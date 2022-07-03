Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $485.98 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.85 and a 200-day moving average of $474.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

