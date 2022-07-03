Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Capri by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capri by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $41.23 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

