PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

