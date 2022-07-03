Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 25,032 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

