Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.