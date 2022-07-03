Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
Shares of IJT opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
