Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

