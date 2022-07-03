iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 737,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $23.93 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

