Asset Dedication LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Berkshire Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $337,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $214,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $2,356,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.