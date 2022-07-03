Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.18 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMP. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

