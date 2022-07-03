Chicago Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,701 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,701 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $23,451,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

