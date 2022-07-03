Chicago Capital LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

MPC stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

