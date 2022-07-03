Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

