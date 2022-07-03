Chicago Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 50,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

