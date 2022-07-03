Chicago Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,400 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of UBER opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

