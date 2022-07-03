Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

