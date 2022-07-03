Zhang Financial LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $49.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

