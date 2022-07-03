Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,489 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $221.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

