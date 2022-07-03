Zhang Financial LLC Buys 136 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $174.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

