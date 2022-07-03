Zhang Financial LLC Sells 236,939 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,939 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,102,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,205,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,850,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

