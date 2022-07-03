Zhang Financial LLC Sells 251,651 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,651 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $35.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.