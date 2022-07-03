Berkshire Bank Purchases Shares of 631 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 631 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 72.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 23,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $66,585,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.45.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.