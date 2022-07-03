Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.84 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

