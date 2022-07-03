Zhang Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Provident Bancorp worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVBC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $278.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

