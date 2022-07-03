Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 452,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.