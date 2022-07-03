LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

