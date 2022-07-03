Zhang Financial LLC Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

