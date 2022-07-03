Zhang Financial LLC Sells 94 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.30. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

