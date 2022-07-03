Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 122,443 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,804 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 122,443 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Tapestry worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

NYSE:TPR opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

