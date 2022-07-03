237,509 Shares in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Momentus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $65,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Momentus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Momentus Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

