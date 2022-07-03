State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 523,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

