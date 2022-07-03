Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,339 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of CNH Industrial worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,100,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,941 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

CNH Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.